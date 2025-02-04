Caprock Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 265.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOX opened at $166.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.19. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $122.73 and a 52-week high of $168.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

