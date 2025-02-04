Caprock Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Caprock Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.4% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total transaction of $144,631.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,498.20. The trade was a 27.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Leerink Partnrs raised IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.29.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 11.1 %

IDXX stock opened at $469.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $424.12 and its 200 day moving average is $453.55. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $398.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

