Caprock Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Caprock Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR stock opened at $91.47 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.53.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

