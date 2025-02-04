Caprock Group LLC Sells 209 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Caprock Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance
CHKP opened at $213.87 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $145.75 and a fifty-two week high of $226.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.67 and its 200 day moving average is $187.97.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on CHKP
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Check Point Software Technologies
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- These Are the Dividend Stocks Insiders Bought in January
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- How the ‘No Buy’ Trend of 2025 Is Boosting These 3 Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.