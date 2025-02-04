Caprock Group LLC Sells 209 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Caprock Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

CHKP opened at $213.87 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $145.75 and a fifty-two week high of $226.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.67 and its 200 day moving average is $187.97.

CHKP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $207.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.59.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

