Caprock Group LLC Sells 81 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Caprock Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SpiderRock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Markel Group by 199.4% in the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 72.4% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Markel Group by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group in the second quarter worth $2,803,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Markel Group Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,823.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,751.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,641.26. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,405.11 and a 1 year high of $1,842.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Markel Group Company Profile
Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.
