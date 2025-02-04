Caprock Group LLC Takes $880,000 Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $62.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.49. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $66.59.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

