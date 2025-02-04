Caprock Group LLC Trims Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Caprock Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Stantec were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Stantec by 121.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,802,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,475 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Stantec by 54.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,453,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,897,000 after acquiring an additional 513,269 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Stantec by 198.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 378,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,405,000 after acquiring an additional 251,407 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in Stantec by 1,013.6% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 112,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 102,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its position in Stantec by 79.1% during the third quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 198,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after acquiring an additional 87,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on STN. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Stantec in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:STN opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $88.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

