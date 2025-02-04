CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.41.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CARG shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CarGurus from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on CarGurus from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $26.50 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $38.42 on Thursday. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -83.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $378,194.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 95,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,408,438.58. This represents a 9.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $83,978.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,271.96. This represents a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,556 shares of company stock valued at $2,682,940. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,066,000 after purchasing an additional 151,862 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,043,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,328,000 after acquiring an additional 89,815 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 51.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 22,004 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth $767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

