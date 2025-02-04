Central Valley Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Central Valley Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,564 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.7% of Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 896.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Financial Guidance Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 900.0% in the second quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 899.1% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 419,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,788,000 after acquiring an additional 377,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 906.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 23,198 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 20,894 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.23.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.8 %

NVDA stock opened at $116.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

