Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 343 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Evergy by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Evergy by 18.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter valued at about $851,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 46,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 19.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $64.87 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. Evergy’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evergy news, EVP Kevin E. Bryant sold 48,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $3,029,513.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62.93. This represents a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on Evergy

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.