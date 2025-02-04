Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 1,247 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 348.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in CSX by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.90.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

