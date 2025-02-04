Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 1,396 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 948.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,434,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,814,902,000 after acquiring an additional 166,844,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 976.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,188,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,055,760,000 after purchasing an additional 89,975,941 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1,121.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,400,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,594,088,000 after purchasing an additional 82,998,328 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 842.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,998,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,209,758,000 after buying an additional 32,178,542 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 975.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,819,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,833,894,000 after acquiring an additional 30,674,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,296. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,569,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,308,000. The trade was a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $217.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.41 and a 200-day moving average of $182.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 177.60, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 191.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.04.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

