Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 164 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.18.

NYSE:MOH opened at $325.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.69 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.20.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

