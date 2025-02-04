Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 18 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Booking by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $4,657.00 to $4,470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5,850.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,044.43.

Booking Trading Down 0.9 %

BKNG opened at $4,692.90 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,337.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,992.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,436.74. The company has a market capitalization of $155.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

