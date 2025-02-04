Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 301 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.17, for a total value of $243,643.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,759,534.93. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total transaction of $3,048,195.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,768.41. This represents a 27.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,171 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,210. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE PNC opened at $197.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.69 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.85 and its 200 day moving average is $189.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

