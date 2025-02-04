Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 319 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 32.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $87.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.09. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.55. The firm has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a positive change from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

In related news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $309,338.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,291.04. This represents a 12.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

