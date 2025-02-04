Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 458 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 161,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VLO opened at $136.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.43. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.84 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 53.30%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLO. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.46.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

