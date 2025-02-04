Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $535,229.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,865.13. This represents a 51.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 514,344 shares of company stock valued at $28,977,691. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:GM opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.95. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.28.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

