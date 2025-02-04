Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,017 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 768 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.77.

NIKE Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $76.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.32 and a 52-week high of $107.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.06.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

