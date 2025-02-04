Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $396,000 Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 657 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at $870,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,845,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,339,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $582.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $607.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $583.31. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.95 and a fifty-two week high of $642.45.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.22. MSCI had a net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 156.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $612.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,777,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,456,251.20. This represents a 0.89 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSCI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $662.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $617.00 to $723.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.