Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $460,000 Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of CarMax by 78.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 4,844.4% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 91.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period.

CarMax Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $84.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.83 and a 12-month high of $91.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.54.

Insider Activity

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Lyski sold 57,986 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $4,717,161.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,024.05. This trade represents a 71.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,513 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $10,031,502.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,123,292.92. This represents a 39.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 264,467 shares of company stock worth $21,915,445. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.42.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

