Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $504,000 Holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at $170,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

SLRC opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $920.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.84.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a net margin of 40.89% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $59.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is presently 92.66%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

