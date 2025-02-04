Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $510,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 147,691.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 768,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,178,000 after purchasing an additional 767,997 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,646,000 after acquiring an additional 150,961 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 192,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 57.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,760,000 after acquiring an additional 51,039 shares during the period. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 91.0% during the third quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 136,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 65,072 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IVOO stock opened at $108.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $115.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.