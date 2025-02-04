Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $522,000 Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2,235.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 221,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,706,000 after buying an additional 211,763 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 46,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 80.0% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $120.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $102.78 and a 1-year high of $131.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

