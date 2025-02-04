Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $530,000 Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of FJUN opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.59. The company has a market capitalization of $684.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.70.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

