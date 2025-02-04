Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $533,000 Holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPRF. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 580,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,411,000 after acquiring an additional 36,072 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 83,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,737 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of EPRF stock opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average is $19.07. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $25.00.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Announces Dividend

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th.

The Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S.-listed, investment grade, fixed-rate preferred issues, with a modified equal weighting. EPRF was launched on May 24, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

