Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,050,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,075,000 after buying an additional 127,069 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 625,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after buying an additional 40,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 485,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,904,000 after purchasing an additional 122,308 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $16,479,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 272,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter.

BATS NEAR opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1953 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

