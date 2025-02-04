Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $712,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,868,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,581,580,000 after buying an additional 292,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,473,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,016,000 after buying an additional 113,146 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,830,000 after buying an additional 369,598 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,713,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,909,000 after buying an additional 28,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,936,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,536,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $518.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $506.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $504.70. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.69 and a 1 year high of $533.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $564.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.54.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

