Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $62,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIA opened at $444.27 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $376.14 and a 1-year high of $451.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $436.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

