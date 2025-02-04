Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $451,000 in High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 144,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.18% of High Tide as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Benin Management CORP grew its stake in shares of High Tide by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Capital raised High Tide to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

High Tide Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of High Tide stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. High Tide Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $211.15 million, a PE ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.40.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). High Tide had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 0.81%.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

