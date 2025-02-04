Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 93.2% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 61.1% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 138.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 16,966.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.43, for a total transaction of $402,563.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,391.51. This trade represents a 7.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN opened at $216.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.34. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.04 and a 1 year high of $217.66.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of VeriSign from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Baird R W raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

