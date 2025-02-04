Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 3,911 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,545 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,826,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,689,000 after buying an additional 1,615,144 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 207.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,272,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579,313 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,974,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,781,000 after buying an additional 805,758 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,144,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,150,000 after purchasing an additional 334,386 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,897,000 after buying an additional 894,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.42. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

