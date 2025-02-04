Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 403 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.2% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 185,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,421,000 after acquiring an additional 12,496 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 19.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 30.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.7% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN stock opened at $180.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $155.46 and a twelve month high of $220.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.75.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

