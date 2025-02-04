Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 60 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. FMR LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,576,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,492,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,999 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 28,885.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,696,640,000 after acquiring an additional 931,841 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Chubb by 4,559.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 844,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,641,000 after acquiring an additional 826,700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Chubb by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,172,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,070,000 after acquiring an additional 389,343 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,226,000 after buying an additional 388,746 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CB opened at $274.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $275.16 and a 200 day moving average of $279.45. The company has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $238.85 and a 1-year high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.12.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

