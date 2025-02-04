Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 791 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHV opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $28.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

