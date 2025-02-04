Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,823 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 127.7% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.39.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $82.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.16 and a 200-day moving average of $77.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $63.79 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.
Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions
In other news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $400,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,052.42. This represents a 11.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.
