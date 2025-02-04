Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total value of $2,725,338.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,102,211.60. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total value of $990,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,301,683.20. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $244.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.21 and a 1-year high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRV. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.47.

Get Our Latest Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.