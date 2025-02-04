Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 29,684 Shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,684 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GDS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 807,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 91,663 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 34,768 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 118,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DEED opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.12. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

