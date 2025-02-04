Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 850 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 54.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,260,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

Shares of ASND opened at $125.09 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $111.09 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 0.64.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.