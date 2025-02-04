China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,065 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 4.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the third quarter valued at about $350,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prothena alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRTA shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Prothena from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Prothena in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Prothena Price Performance

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.58. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.08.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 98.86% and a negative return on equity of 24.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prothena

(Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.