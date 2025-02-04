China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,291 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Evolus were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evolus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EOLS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Evolus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Evolus Stock Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58. The company has a market cap of $821.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90. Evolus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $17.82.

Evolus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.