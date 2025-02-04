China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,732 Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Savara were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Savara by 258.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 18,534 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in Savara by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 132,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Savara by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Savara by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Savara in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Savara from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Mccracken purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $59,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 210,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,969.15. The trade was a 10.48 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Pauls sold 54,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $181,063.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,085,414.49. This trade represents a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Savara stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71. Savara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 17.70 and a quick ratio of 17.70.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

