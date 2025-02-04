China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Omeros by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Omeros in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMER opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35. Omeros Co. has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $488.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Omeros to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Friday, January 17th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Omeros in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omeros has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

