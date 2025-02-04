China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Shares in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CCCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised C4 Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

