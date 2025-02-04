China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 7,011 Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 184.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lexeo Therapeutics by 135.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexeo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LXEO opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LXEO. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

