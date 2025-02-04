China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 495.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,014,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,311,000 after buying an additional 110,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

