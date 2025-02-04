China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,676 Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verve Therapeutics were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,253,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,586,000 after purchasing an additional 903,809 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 40,915 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,559,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 653,578 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,418,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,020,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on VERV shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

VERV stock opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $636.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.74. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $19.34.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 807.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verve Therapeutics Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

