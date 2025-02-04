China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 3,870 Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arbutus Biopharma were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Helen Stephens Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 76.2% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 12,975 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 453.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 30,723 shares during the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $621.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABUS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up from $4.50) on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

