China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,255 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at $2,018,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in Codexis by 62.5% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 800,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 307,762 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 23.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,103,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 209,207 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 82.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 237,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 107,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 34.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 87,457 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. Codexis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDXS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

