China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 10,013 Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Alumis in the third quarter valued at $191,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Alumis in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alumis in the third quarter valued at $3,266,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Alumis in the third quarter valued at $866,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Alumis in the third quarter valued at $931,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Alumis in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Alumis in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W raised Alumis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Alumis in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alumis in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Alumis Price Performance

ALMS opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. Alumis Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $13.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39.

About Alumis

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

